iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 546.9% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 76,098 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.