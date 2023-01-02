Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34,261.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,022,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 1,019,287 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 580,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

