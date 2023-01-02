International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

International Petroleum Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPCFF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 155 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.