Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 14.5% in December

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ISIG traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,639. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Further Reading

