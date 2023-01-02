Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells $1,670,335.26 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 92,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,670,335.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,961,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,370,695.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Aman Narang sold 1,079 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $22,853.22.

TOST opened at $18.03 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Toast by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

