Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $113,645.25 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60.

On Monday, December 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.91 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 88.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.