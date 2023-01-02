Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $113,645.25 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60.
- On Monday, December 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72.
- On Monday, November 14th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72.
Pinterest Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.91 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 88.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.