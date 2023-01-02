Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,507,142 shares in the company, valued at C$7,528,071.06.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 6,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$9,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$7,175.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 4,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$1,890.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$8,200.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 12,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$4,680.00.

Shares of TSE NHK traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.36. 73,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,048. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

