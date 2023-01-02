Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Infobird Trading Down 8.4 %
Infobird stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,858. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.
Infobird Company Profile
