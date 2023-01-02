Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Infobird Trading Down 8.4 %

Infobird stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,858. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Get Infobird alerts:

Infobird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.