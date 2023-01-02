Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 725,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 321.1 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

Industrias Peñoles stock remained flat at $13.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

