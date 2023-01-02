Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 725,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 321.1 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
Industrias Peñoles stock remained flat at $13.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.05.
About Industrias Peñoles
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.