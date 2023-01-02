Indie Asset Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. 113,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,353. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

