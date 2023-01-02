Indie Asset Partners LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded down $3.88 on Monday, reaching $211.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

