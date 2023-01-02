Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.41. 787,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,081,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

