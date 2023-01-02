Indie Asset Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,657,000 after purchasing an additional 382,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $18,818,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.