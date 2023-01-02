Indie Asset Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.21. 2,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $101.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

