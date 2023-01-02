Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $545.61. 25,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $529.66 and its 200 day moving average is $495.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

