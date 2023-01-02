Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.08. 93,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,423. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

