Indie Asset Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 2.1% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 225.2% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,516,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.28. 21,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,294. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

