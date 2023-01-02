Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NARI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.
NARI stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $63.56. 286,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after buying an additional 380,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
