Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,295 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Illumina by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Illumina stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.20. 36,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

