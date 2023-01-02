IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,843.5 days.

IGO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. IGO has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Get IGO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IGO in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.