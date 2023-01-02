IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $43,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,228 in the last ninety days. 55.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $211,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.01. 4,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,475. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

