Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 893,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Iberdrola Stock Performance
IBDSF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,914. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.
Iberdrola Company Profile
