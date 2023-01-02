Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 893,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

IBDSF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,914. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

