Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

IBDRY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.56) to €11.80 ($12.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.10 ($15.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Further Reading

