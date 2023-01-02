Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,947,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 7,202,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,245.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $24.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

