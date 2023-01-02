Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $27.48. 55,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,125,000 after purchasing an additional 781,733 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,719,000 after purchasing an additional 418,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,176,000 after purchasing an additional 384,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

