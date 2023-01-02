Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0660

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

