Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
HHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of HHC stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.