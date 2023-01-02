Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

HHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

