HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
HORIBA Stock Performance
HRIBF remained flat at $45.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.02.
About HORIBA
