Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $331.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

