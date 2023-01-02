Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox stock remained flat at $11.61 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.48) to GBX 1,230 ($14.84) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.95) to GBX 1,015 ($12.25) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.78) to GBX 1,331 ($16.06) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,208 ($14.58) to GBX 1,145 ($13.82) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

