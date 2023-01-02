Hightower 6M Holding LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.