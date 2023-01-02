Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

