HI (HI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $869,523.59

HI (HI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $869,523.59 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02822966 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $994,649.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

