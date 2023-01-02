Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of HERXF stock remained flat at $9.57 during trading on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.