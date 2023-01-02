Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Hits $269,737.98 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.03 million and $269,737.98 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00024350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.99525596 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $253,977.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

