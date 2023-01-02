Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.