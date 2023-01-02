Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $983.02 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $983.02 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00066814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007890 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,705 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.52794 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03803359 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,168,347.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

