Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,928. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 57.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 80,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 20.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 189,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $582.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

