Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.

Halma Stock Down 1.9 %

HLMAF traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Halma has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLMAF. Barclays upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,350 ($28.36) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.25) to GBX 2,190 ($26.43) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

