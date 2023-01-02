Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

GULTU stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,503. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 23.8%.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

