Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and $238,331.63 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

