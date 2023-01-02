Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,236 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

