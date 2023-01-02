Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. 751,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,285,457. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.