Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,735. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

