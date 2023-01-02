Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY remained flat at $12.87 during midday trading on Friday. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

