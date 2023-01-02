Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded down 0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 142,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,310. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52 week low of 3.81 and a 52 week high of 26.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.