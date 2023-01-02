GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 631,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

GMYTF stock remained flat at 75.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 75.00. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1-year low of 64.10 and a 1-year high of 125.00.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

