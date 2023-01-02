GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in December

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMéxico Transportes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 2.22 during trading hours on Friday. GMéxico Transportes has a 12 month low of 2.15 and a 12 month high of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.16.

About GMéxico Transportes

GMéxico Transportes, S. A. B. de C. V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 816 locomotives and 27,753 cars.

