GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in December

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GMéxico Transportes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 2.22 during trading hours on Friday. GMéxico Transportes has a 12 month low of 2.15 and a 12 month high of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.16.
About GMéxico Transportes
