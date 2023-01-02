Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 587,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,497. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

