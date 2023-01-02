Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDOC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

